Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

