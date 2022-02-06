Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.79) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.08 ($11.32).

B4B3 stock opened at €9.40 ($10.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Metro has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.96) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

