Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

