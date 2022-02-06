Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Earnings Results

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.
NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.
In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.