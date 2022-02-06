Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $125.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

