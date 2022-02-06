MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 10%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $385.85 and last traded at $373.99. 18,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 632,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.09.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

