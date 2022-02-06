Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mimecast by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mimecast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 592,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,235. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

