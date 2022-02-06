Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) Plans $1.10 Dividend

Minster Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTFC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
Minster Financial stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Minster Financial has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.
About Minster Financial
