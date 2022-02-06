Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 21,202 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,889,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 307,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,812. The stock has a market cap of $910.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

