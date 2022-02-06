Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.24 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

