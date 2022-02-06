Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Reaches $101.37 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.37 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.82 or 0.07137286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,490.41 or 0.99567945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006536 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

