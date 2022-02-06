Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $532.76

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $532.76 and last traded at $514.51, with a volume of 2238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $495.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

