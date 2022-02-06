Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Molecular Templates by 175.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

