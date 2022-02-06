MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $716,844.34 and approximately $446.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00121456 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,833,428 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.