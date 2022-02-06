Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head to Head Review

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 4 0 2.50 Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -3.20% 4.82% 1.92% Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15%

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Murphy Oil pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Matador Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.27 -$73.66 million ($0.50) -67.72 Matador Resources $862.13 million 6.26 -$593.21 million $2.34 19.66

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Murphy Oil on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

