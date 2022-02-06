Myriad Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000148 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,875,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.