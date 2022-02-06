Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

