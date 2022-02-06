National Bank Financial Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

FRHLF opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

