National Bank Financial Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.60 million and a PE ratio of 305.56. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.97 and a 1 year high of C$11.85.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

