National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$52.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 57.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.