National Bank Financial Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$52.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.
TECK opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TECK)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.