National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. National Fuel Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS.

NYSE:NFG opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

