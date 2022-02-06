National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.07 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

