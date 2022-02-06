Natixis Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,529,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,245,000 after purchasing an additional 112,727 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

