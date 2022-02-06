Natixis Has $15.22 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Natixis decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

