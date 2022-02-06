Natixis Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 955.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,693 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.09 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

