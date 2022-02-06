Natixis Invests $16.11 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.45 and its 200 day moving average is $310.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.