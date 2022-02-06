Natixis Purchases 31,780 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,194.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Generac were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Generac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 84,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Generac by 185.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Generac by 474.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Generac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.87. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

