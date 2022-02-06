Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Natixis decreased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after acquiring an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

