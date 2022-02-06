NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.67. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 46,776 shares trading hands.
NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.
The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
