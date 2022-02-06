NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Boosted by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for about 6.3% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of NCR worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

