NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $64,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.