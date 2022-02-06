Nestree Market Cap Tops $14.34 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $759,108.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,101.22 or 0.99750507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00073444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00454623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

