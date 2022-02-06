NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,981. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.16.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.