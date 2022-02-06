NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,981. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.16.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
