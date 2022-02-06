Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $235.69 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 644,234 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $235,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $145.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.