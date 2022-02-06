Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $243.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,168,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 843,898 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $243,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

