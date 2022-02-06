Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $277.75 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $277,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 96,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FirstService by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $139.44 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

