Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of L3Harris Technologies worth $292,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.60 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.27.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

