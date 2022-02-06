Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 295,115 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $216,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of RIO opened at $73.89 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

