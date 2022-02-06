Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,354 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,354 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Aspen Technology worth $309,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

