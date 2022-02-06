Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 553,251 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 553,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.66% of Western Midstream Partners worth $230,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 47.3% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 580,281 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:WES opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

