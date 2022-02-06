Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

