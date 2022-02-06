New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

