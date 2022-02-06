New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

