New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

