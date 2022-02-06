Newton Achieves Market Cap of $21.59 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Newton has a market cap of $21.59 million and $5.17 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.47 or 0.07223064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,537.93 or 1.00028172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

