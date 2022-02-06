NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $92.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 151.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

