NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $342,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSN opened at $218.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $225.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,782 shares of company stock worth $10,568,155. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

