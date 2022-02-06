NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Stake Boosted by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. NI accounts for about 1.1% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NI by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NI in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NI in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NI by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

