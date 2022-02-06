Nimiq (NIM) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Nimiq has a market cap of $28.09 million and $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,688.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.75 or 0.07188355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00297080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.04 or 0.00762898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012420 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00407742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00232429 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,521,234,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,984,193 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

