nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,763 shares of company stock worth $618,550. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

