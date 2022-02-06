Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

